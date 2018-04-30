Report: Mueller team gives Trump lawyers a list of questions

WASHINGTON (AP) - The New York Times is reporting that the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling and obstruction of justice has given President Donald Trump's lawyers a list of almost four dozen questions.

The Times reports that the questions from Robert Mueller's team cover Trump's motivations for firing FBI Director James Comey and contacts Trump's campaign had with Russians as well as other matters. The Times reports that it obtained a list of the questions.

According to the newspaper, many of the questions center on the obstruction issue, including Trump's reaction to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation, a decision Trump has angrily criticized.

The questions also touch on the Russian meddling and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin in any way.