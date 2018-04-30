Steven Komarow dies, former AP journalist, Roll Call editor

WASHINGTON (AP) - A longtime Associated Press journalist who served most recently as CQ Roll Call's executive editor has died. Steven Komarow died Sunday after an illness complicated by a recent accident. He was 61.

Komarow spent nearly 20 years with AP in two stints and worked for a dozen years for USA Today, covering wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Most recently he joined Bloomberg News, then Roll Call.

FILE - In this August 4, 2008 file photo, longtime Associated Press journalist Steven Komarow, in the Washington bureau of the Associated Press. Komarow, who served most recently as CQ Roll Callâ€™s executive editor, died Sunday after an illness complicated by a recent accident. He was 61. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

For all his accomplishments in journalism, one of the most indelible episodes of his career came when he served as an impromptu hostage negotiator in 1982.

A man driving a truck thought to be packed with explosives trapped visitors in the Washington Monument and demanded to speak with a reporter. Komarow volunteered and the hostages were released.