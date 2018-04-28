EPA chief Pruitt's condo deal under scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is opening internal investigations into Scott Pruitt's $50-a-night condo deal with a lobbyist and other recent allegations, adding to about a dozen federal probes involving the EPA chief.

EPA Inspector General Arthur A. Elkins Jr. confirmed the new investigations in a letter to lawmakers written Wednesday and released Friday.

Pruitt's condo deal would be one of several recent allegations involving Pruitt that would be the topic of new or expanded investigations. The Office of Government Ethics, which is the government's top ethics watchdog agency, and lawmakers had asked for investigations of the condo lease and others of the latest allegations raised involving Pruitt.