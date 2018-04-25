Democrats demand more details on CIA nominee's covert work

WASHINGTON (AP) - Several Democratic senators are demanding more information about the ex-covert operative who's President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA.

The senators say the public has a right to know details about Gina Haspel's time as a senior manager of a now-defunct program to harshly interrogate suspected terrorists after 9/11. And the lawmakers say there are - in their words - "other disturbing facts" about Haspel's 30-plus year career at the spy agency that need to be disclosed.

The CIA has told the senators in a letter that it's considering releasing more information.

The senators say the CIA's response to requests for more information about Haspel has been "wholly inadequate."