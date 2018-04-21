Iranian foreign minister wants 'respect' from US

WASHINGTON (AP) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his government needs to see a "change of attitude" from the U.S. administration before any meaningful negotiations can begin over several U.S. citizens being held prisoner in Iran.

In an interview with the CBS program "Face the Nation," Zarif accused the Trump administration of arrogance and belligerence. He says the United States "needs to learn how to treat other sovereign nations."

At least five Iranians, all dual-American citizens or green-card holders, have been sentenced to prison on espionage-related charges, as has Chinese-American Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang.

If treated with respect, Zarif says his government is open to talks on a prisoner release - particularly on humanitarian grounds. One of the prisoners, Baquer Namazi, is 81 and in poor health.