Fired FBI deputy chief Andrew McCabe faces criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department's inspector general has sent a criminal referral about fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe to federal prosecutors in Washington.

The referral to the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia does not mean McCabe will ever be charged, but it does raise the prospect that the longtime law enforcement official could face a criminal investigation into whether he illegally misled officials about his authorization of a news media disclosure. Prosecutors could decide to charge him if they conclude he intentionally lied.

McCabe's lawyer, Michael Bromwich, said Thursday the standard for an inspector general referral is very low and he expected McCabe to avoid prosecution.