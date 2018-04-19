Navy, Marine leaders: No problem with transgender troops

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top military leaders of the Navy and Marine Corps tell senators that so far, they've seen no discipline, morale or unit readiness problems with transgender troops now serving openly.

Gen. Robert Neller is Marine Corps commandant. Neller says that some of his commanders have said there are no problems at all. He says others say they're spending "a lot of time" with transgender individuals as they work through medical requirements involving the transition from birth gender to preferred gender.

The Pentagon in 2016 lifted the ban on transgender troops serving openly in the military. President Donald Trump has pushed for a ban, but that directive is being challenged in numerous court cases.