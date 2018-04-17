EPA chief has at least 4 government email accounts

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican chairman of a Senate committee is pressing Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to explain his use of multiple government email addresses.

Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso asked Pruitt to disclose all his email addresses and affirm that all were being searched in response to Freedom of Information Act requests.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox said Tuesday that EPA maintains two email addresses for Pruitt used by his staff for public correspondence and keeping his calendar. A third is used by Pruitt himself. A fourth account was also created for Pruitt, but Wilcox said it had never been used.

Wilcox said all are searched in response to records inquiries.

Barrasso's letter followed one sent last week by Democrats asking EPA's inspector general to review the issue.