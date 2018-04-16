Democrats ready to back bid for House votes on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) - Virtually all House Democrats are poised to back a bid by some Republicans calling for House votes this election year on immigration.

California Republican Rep. Jeff Denham has gathered nearly 50 GOP co-sponsors on an effort to hold votes on four immigration bills. Democratic aides say virtually every Democrat will sign on as co-sponsors, but there would be no requirement for the vote to occur.

The effort seems unlikely to succeed. But it would shine a campaign-season spotlight on an issue Democrats think could help them in their hopes of winning enough seats in the November elections to capture House control.

Democrats seem likely to go further and collect signatures on a rarely used procedure that would force immigration votes. GOP leaders are expected to try thwarting that effort.