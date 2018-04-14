Trump declares 'mission accomplished' after strike on Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has declared "mission accomplished" in the aftermath of a missile strike launched against Syria by the U.S. and allies France and Britain.

The attack came in retaliation for an alleged poison gas strike against Syrian rebels near Damascus last week.

The Syria assault early Saturday was carefully limited to minimize civilian casualties and avoid direct conflict with Syria's key ally, Russia. Russia has military forces, including air defenses, in several areas of Syria to support President Bashar Assad in his long war against anti-government rebels.

While the Pentagon says the Assad regime still has enough chemical-related facilities to attack its citizens with banned weapons, the American ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, warns that the U.S. remains "locked and loaded."