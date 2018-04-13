Clarification: White House-Visitor Logs story

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a story April 13, The Associated Press reported that Marlo Lewis and Myron Ebell of the libertarian Competitive Enterprise Institute were challengers of the idea that climate change is man-made. The story should have specified that the two are challengers of the idea that climate change is a crisis that requires drastic action, and that in earlier years they raised questions about whether or how much of climate change was caused by humans.
