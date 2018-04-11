As Trump fumes, senators craft a bill to protect Mueller

President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, at the start of a meeting with military leaders. Federal agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago. The move ignited the president's anger, with Trump calling it a "disgrace" that federal agents "broke into" the office of his personal attorney. He also called special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) - As President Donald Trump ponders firing special counsel Robert Mueller, a group of senators is trying to come up with a way to protect him.

The bill is being crafted by two Republicans, Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and two Democrats, Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

They plan to introduce legislation Wednesday that would give any special counsel a 10-day window in which he or she could seek expedited judicial review of a firing. That's according to two people familiar with the legislation. They were not authorized to discuss it ahead of its release and requested anonymity.

The legislation signals escalating concerns in Congress about action Trump might take against Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.