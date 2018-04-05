White House refuses to defend EPA chief's conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a marked change in tone, the White House says President Donald Trump is not OK with recent revelations involving the embattled head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

For his part, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is denying he knew about big raises given to two of his closest aides and insisting he did nothing wrong in renting a bargain-priced condo tied to an energy lobbyist.

Pruitt spoke in a series of interviews with Fox News and other conservative media outlets in an attempt to shore up his position. Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that the president is not OK with Pruitt's recent actions and declined to confirm reports that Trump called Pruitt in recent days to offer his support.