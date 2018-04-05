Trump administration to hit more Russians with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is expected to impose sanctions on more Russians under a law passed last year in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Two Trump administration officials said the sanctions could come as early as Thursday. The sanctions will be implemented under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, known as CAATSA, which was passed last year in response to Russian meddling during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the actions ahead of an announcement.

It was unclear how many Russians would be hit with sanctions or who exactly would be targeted. But under the same law, the administration in January released a list of powerful Russian oligarchs and politicians. Some who were on that list are expected to be targeted.

The State Department declined to comment.

During a joint press conference Tuesday with Baltic leaders, President Donald Trump argued that his administration is continuing to put pressure on Russia for its destabilizing actions and election interference.

"Nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have," Trump said.

Last month, the U.S. targeted 19 Russians and five other entities with sanctions in the first use of the law.