Mueller's Russia probe shows it pays to cooperate

WASHINGTON (AP) - Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is illustrating an age-old truism: it pays to cooperate with the government.

The few people who have cooperated with the special counsel's office have enjoyed perks including the prospect of reduced prison sentences.

Just one example: George Papadopoulos is a former foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign. He was caught by surprise by FBI agents at an airport last summer. Now he tweets smiling beach selfies with his wife and a Mykonos hashtag.

There's nothing new about prosecutors cutting deals with defendants in exchange for their cooperation. But the practice has attracted attention in Mueller's probe, where deals afforded to cooperators have raised speculation about what incriminating information they might be providing.