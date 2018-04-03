Anticipating Trump's next move, aides prep Iran deal pullout

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials are actively planning for the likelihood that Donald Trump will announce next month the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. But no one knows exactly what would happen next, nor how Iran would respond.

There are less than five weeks to go until President Donald Trump's deadline. So national security officials are exploring various "day after" scenarios. Those scenarios include how to sell a pull-out publicly, how aggressively to re-impose sanctions and how to deal with Iranian and European fallout.

The planning is at an early stage but has taken on greater urgency as the clock ticks toward the mid-May deadline. Another catalyst is the anticipated arrival of two new Trump aides strongly opposed to the deal: Mike Pompeo and John Bolton.