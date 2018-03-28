Report: Trump attorney discussed Flynn, Manafort pardons

FILE - In this April 29, 2011, file photo, attorney John Dowd walks in New York. One of President Donald Trumpâ€™s attorneys floated the possibility of pardoning two of the presidentâ€™s former advisers caught up in the Russia probe in discussions with their lawyers last year, The New York Times reported Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The newspaper, citing three anonymous people with knowledge of the discussions, says that then-Trump attorney, John Dowd, raised the idea with attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - One of President Donald Trump's attorneys floated the possibility of pardoning two of the president's former advisers caught up in the Russia probe in discussions with their lawyers last year.

That's according to a report in The New York Times. The newspaper says that then-Trump attorney, John Dowd, raised the idea with attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Dowd, who recently resigned from Trump's legal team, denied having the conversations.

The newspaper said the discussion with Flynn's attorney occurred last summer, months before Flynn took a plea deal and began cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller. The conversation with Manafort's attorney occurred before Manafort's indictment last October on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent and conspiring to launder money.