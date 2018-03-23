Trump's impulses put White House credibility on the line

In this March 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks into the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, to speak about the $1.3 trillion spending bill. Days of conflicting and misleading statements from Trump and his top aides have fueled new questions about the White Houseâ€™s credibility. Thatâ€™s sowing mistrust and instability within the West Wing and leaving some congressional Republicans wondering if they have a good faith negotiating partner in the president. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Days of conflicting and misleading statements from President Donald Trump and his top aides have fueled new questions about the White House's credibility.

That's sowing mistrust and instability within the West Wing and leaving some congressional Republicans wondering if they have a good faith negotiating partner in the president.

One former congressional GOP leadership aide said it was becoming impossible for Republicans to negotiate anything with White House officials given the president's willingness to undermine his own team's public and private assurances. White House officials have found themselves in the bizarre position of urging lawmakers to ignore some of the president's own statements.

That was the case on Friday, when Trump threatened to veto a government funding bill the White House had guaranteed lawmakers he would sign.