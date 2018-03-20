Trump says he wants to meet with Russia's Putin soon

FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, July 7, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Kremlin said Trump called Putin to congratulate him on re-election, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that Trump spoke with Putin Tuesday March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he wants to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin in the "not too distant future" to discuss the "arms race" between Russia and the U.S.

Trump says he also wants to discuss Ukraine, North Korea, and Syria with the Russian leader.

Trumps comments in the Oval Office come after what he says was a "very good call" with Putin Tuesday morning to congratulate him on his re-election Sunday to a fourth six-year term as Russia's leader. The election was tainted by reports of voting irregularities.