Pompeo meets with ousted Tillerson at State Department

WASHINGTON (AP) - Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the man President Donald Trump has chosen to replace him.

A State Department official says that Tillerson and Pompeo were sitting down at the department's headquarters in Foggy Bottom. The official wasn't authorized to comment by name and demanded anonymity.

It's the first known meeting between the two men since Trump fired Tillerson on Twitter and announced he was nominating Pompeo to replace him.

Pompeo also plans to meet Monday with Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker of Tennessee. Corker's committee will eventually vote on whether to confirm Pompeo before his nomination goes to the full Senate.

Tillerson has already handed over all authorities to his deputy but remains secretary in name only until March 31.