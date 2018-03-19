Border wall, Hudson River project hold up spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two major issues are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.

An agreement could be announced as early as Tuesday.

One hurdle is funding for President Donald Trump's promised border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico. Democrats appear likely to yield on $1.6 billion in wall funding, but they are digging in against Trump's plans to hire hundreds of new immigration agents.

Also holding up the spending bill is an $11 billion Hudson River tunnel and rail project favored by Republicans and Democrats from New York and New Jersey. The Senate's top Democrat, New York's Chuck Schumer, backs the project, but a veto threat looms if it's part of the spending bill.