GOP leaders have yet to move to protect special counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Party leaders have yet to take any action to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired, though more Republicans are telling President Donald Trump to quit criticizing Mueller.

Trump has stepped up his condemnation of the Russia election meddling probe by citing Mueller as he tweets his objections to the investigation. He continues to deride the probe as a "witch hunt" riddled with conflicts of interest.

Among the notable Republicans saying Trump should dial it back is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, congressman Trey Gowdy. Two senators, Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker and Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, have also weighed in against Trump's tack. Hatch called firing Mueller "the stupidest thing the president could do."

Still, bills to protect Mueller have stalled in Congress.