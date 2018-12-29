Authorities: Fast-moving house fire kills man, dog

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fast-moving house fire in western Pennsylvania has killed a man and his dog.

The fire at the two-story home in New Castle broke out around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The bodies were found shortly after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The man's body was found on the first floor. His name has not been released.

Neighbors say the man had lived alone in the home for several months. It wasn't immediately clear where the fire had originated.

Fire officials say the blaze also caused severe damage to a nearby vacant home that was undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.