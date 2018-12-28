Smoking ban at Philly-funded drug programs starts next week

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia says recovering addicts will have to stub out their cigarettes before checking into a city-funded inpatient drug treatment program starting next week.

Philly.com reported Friday that the smoking ban covers staff and patients at 80 programs receiving city funding and goes into effect Tuesday.

City officials say the move is related to growing research that shows quitting smoking while undergoing addiction treatment means patients have a greater chance at not relapsing.

Patients will be offered cessation treatments including some medications, as well as nicotine replacements and counseling.

Philadelphia previously banned tobacco use at its mental health facilities in 2016 despite concern it may deter people from seeking treatment.

Two years into the policy, officials say it hasn't affected patients' decisions to seek help.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com