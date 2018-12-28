Flooding possible as heavy rains sweep through region

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - Heavy rains throughout the day Friday could cause flooding in southeastern Pennsylvania and across New Jersey.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for those areas through Friday evening.

In New Jersey, the weather service says the Millstone and Passaic rivers are most at risk.

Small stream and urban flooding are expected in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties.

Rain totals are expected to hit between 1 and 2 inches across the region, with higher totals possible in some areas.

The weather service says those are below the levels normally associated with flooding, but could cause flooding anyway due to saturation from recent storms.