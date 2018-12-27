Judge to rule on suit over sideline death at football game

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A judge in Pennsylvania is considering whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the widow of a high school football team volunteer who died in 2016 after a player ran into him.

Attorneys for the Valley View School District contend the district is immune from liability under state law. They also argue Anthony Cantafio knew there was a risk of injury.

The 67-year-old Cantafio was a statistician for Scranton Preparatory School's team. He fell backward and hit his head on an asphalt surface surrounding the field at Valley View's stadium after a Valley View player ran into him.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reports the suit alleges the architect and contractor were negligent because they placed the asphalt surface too close to the field.

