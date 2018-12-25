Shots fired at bus in north Philadelphia; no injuries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say shots were fired at a city bus in north Philadelphia early Christmas morning, but the driver and 10 passengers aboard were uninjured.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says someone fired at least five shots at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus while it was at a red light in the Fairhill neighborhood at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

KYW radio reports that Small said the bullets entered on the right side of the bus "and some actually lodged into the metal wall on the driver side of the bus."

The passengers and driver weren't hit. Police said the driver sped away, dropped passengers off at the intersection with Broad Street and then drove to a SEPTA garage.

There was no word on a motive and no arrests were announced.