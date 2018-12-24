2 killed in violent crash near Philadelphia

FOLSOM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have identified two men killed in a violent crash near Philadelphia.

Police in Delaware County say a car in Ridley Township went out of control, struck a utility pole and split in two.

Officials said 19-year-old Alexander Gray and 18-year-old Christian Bauerle, both of Wilmington, Delaware, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Scott Willoughby of the township police department said speed is suspected as a factor in the crash. He said the car's speed was estimated at 60 to 70 mph in an area with a speed limit of 35 mph.