PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say they found the body of a woman inside a home that caught fire in New Jersey.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says the fire broke out at a single-family home in Montvale Sunday afternoon.

Prosecutors say firefighters found the body of an "elderly" woman inside after they extinguished the blaze.

The woman's name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.