Wrestler's attorney suggests haircut due to ref's tardiness

In this image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he didn't have his dreadlocks cut off. Johnson went on to win the match after a SNJ Today reporter tweeted video if the incident, the state's Interscholastic Athletic Association says they are recommending the referee not be assigned to any event until the matter has been reviewed more thoroughly. (Michael Frankel/SNJTODAY.COM viavAP)

BUENA, N.J. (AP) - A lawyer for a high school wrestler whose dreadlocks were cut off minutes before his match after a referee told him to lose the hairstyle or forfeit is suggesting the impromptu hair cut was due in part to the referee's tardiness.

Andrew Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney , who is white, said that wouldn't do. Johnson won Wednesday's match but appeared visibly distraught.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Dominic Speziali issued a statement Monday in which Andrew Johnson's parents said Maloney didn't attend the weigh-in that day. They also say that when Maloney evaluated the teen before the match, he didn't raise any issues with the length of his hair or the need to wear a head covering.

Maloney didn't respond to a request for comment Monday.

