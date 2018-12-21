Heavy rains expected to cause flooding throughout New Jersey

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A storm front moving through New Jersey on Friday and Saturday is expected to cause flooding in areas around the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the entire coastline. It says the area along the Interstate 95 corridor north of Interstate 78 has the highest risk of flash flooding.

Rivers and streams across the state are at risk of flooding.

Many areas are expected to receive as much as three inches of rain. High winds on Friday could lead to even higher rain totals.