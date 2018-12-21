Partial building collapse briefly traps construction workers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Officials in Philadelphia say a portion of a building adjacent to a construction site collapsed on two workers, trapping them for almost 30 minutes before they were rescued.

A spokeswoman for the city Department of Licenses and Inspections says workers had demolished a building and were working below grade on the site when a portion of the building next door collapsed Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Karen Guss says there is a demolition permit for the building that collapsed but work had not begun yet.

The workers were pulled from the rubble just before noon.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel tells WCAU-TV he's "optimistic" that the workers will recover as both were conscious when they were taken away in ambulances.

Guss says the investigation at the scene is ongoing.