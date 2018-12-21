Priest named in report jailed for assault on 10-year-old boy

A Roman Catholic priest from western Pennsylvania is headed to state prison, the first person sentenced to incarceration as a result of a grand jury investigation that reported hundreds of priests had abused children in the state over seven decades.

The Rev. John Thomas Sweeney was sentenced Friday to 11½ months to five years in state prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He pleaded guilty in July to indecent assault on a minor after being accused of forcing a 10-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him while counseling the fourth-grader about misbehaving on a school bus.

His lawyer says the 76-year-old Sweeney is "profoundly remorseful" for what he did.

Sweeney was taken away in handcuffs after the sentencing in Westmoreland County.