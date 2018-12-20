Home cameras are effective antidote to 'porch pirates'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Home surveillance cameras appear to be making a difference in the battle against "porch pirates" - people who steal packages off stoops and porches during the holiday season.

An East Allentown woman tells The Morning Call that she had a small camera installed above her door and has had packages sit outside for hours without a problem.

Contrast that with a rooming house in Bethlehem without a camera where the newspaper reports 13 packages have been reported stolen this month. Some contained expensive items like jewelry.

Police say the cameras make a difference in fighting what they described as major increases in package thefts during the holiday season.

They say other solutions include seeking the help of neighbors or using mail drop-off services.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com