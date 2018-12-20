Murphy signs bipartisan bill overhauling New Jersey Transit

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy has signed bipartisan legislation aimed at making New Jersey Transit more responsive to commuters and overhauling how the embattled agency is run.

The Democrat signed the measure Thursday at the station in Summit as commuters streamed by to catch their trains.

The new law expands the agency's eight-person board to 13, adding rail and bus commuters. It also requires public hearings before fare hikes or major schedule changes and calls for the release of fiscal and safety data.

The law comes the same week Murphy said the agency made enough progress on installing a federally mandated emergency braking system to meet a year-end deadline.

The agency has been troubled by a host of issues, including schedule disruptions and decreased state financial support in recent years.