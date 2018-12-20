Jury convicts man of bribing mail carrier to divert packages

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man has been convicted of bribing a mail carrier to divert packages. '

Patrick Walker also was convicted Wednesday of attempted possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Walker began giving the mail carrier $35 per package in 2016.

Federal agents began videotaping the mail carrier making deliveries to Walker in the summer of 2016, and in early 2017 they seized several packages to be diverted to him.

The packages contained large amounts of marijuana.

The 52-year-old Walker is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

The mail carrier has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.