Philadelphia Zoo has new bear, and news about baby bear

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Zoo has a new bear and some baby bear news.

A 16-year-old Andean bear named Joaquin made his debut on Thursday. Officials also announced 6-year-old sloth bear Kayla is pregnant with a cub and is due in the next few weeks.

Joaquin arrived recently from the Good Zoo in Oglebay, West Virginia. Andean bears are the only bear species native to South America. They're also known as the spectacled bear because many have blonde fur around their eyes, giving them the appearance of wearing glasses.

Andean bears are listed as vulnerable on a threatened species list. The zoo has been working to protect habitat in Ecuador.

As for the surprise baby, mother bears don't physically appear pregnant, since baby bears are born very small.

Zoo keepers were able to perform an ultrasound on Kayla.