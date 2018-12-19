Funeral scheduled for 4 children killed in auto crash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Funeral services are scheduled for four children killed in a car crash in South Carolina this month.

The Jersey Journal reports visitation and services are taking place Wednesday in Jersey City.

Driver Arnez Yaron Jamison faces multiple charges stemming from the Dec. 7 crash.

The newspaper reports Jamison is a former Jersey City resident who moved to South Carolina a few years ago. He is the biological father of two of the children killed in the crash and was helping to raise the other two.

Police say Jamison veered off the road and struck several trees in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. He faces charges including felony driving under the influence and child endangerment.

