Police: Man dressed as Santa tried to lure kids into car

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a bearded man dressed as Santa Claus allegedly tried to lure three children into his vehicle in separate incidents near a Pittsburgh elementary school.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said the attempted lurings were reported at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on two streets near Spring Hill Elementary in the city's Spring Hill neighborhood.

George said three students reported that a man wearing a Santa suit tried to get them to get into his car.

He was described as in his 40s with a medium build and a beard and driving a white four-door car. Anyone with information was asked to call police.