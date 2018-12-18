Man gets 70 years in prison for fatally stabbing neighbor

YORK, Pa. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his neighbor to death during a burglary in her central Pennsylvania home a year ago has been sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

Sixty-year-old Raymond Heck Sr. was sentenced Tuesday in York County after pleading guilty to third-degree murder, burglary, and other counts. First- and second-degree murder charges were dropped in the plea agreement.

Heck told the court that 24-year-old Samantha Stein woke up during the December 2017 burglary, he swung the knife, "then I swung it some more." Police say three children under the age of 11 were home at the time.

The judge said she wasn't sure Heck understood the gravity of his offenses "but you'll have a long time to consider them." Defense attorney Clasina Houtman declined comment.