Police: Worker becomes trapped under concrete

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a worker became trapped under a concrete wall in Pittsburgh.

KDKA-TV reports first responders were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two men were working on the side of a home when a 3 to 4-foot (1-meter) concrete block wall collapsed around them.

One man was able to escape, but the other man became trapped upright with the wall leaning against him.

First responders helped free the second man, and he has been hospitalized with minor bruising.

