Deaths of 2 in June mobile home fire ruled murder-suicide

MOHRSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found after fire gutted a mobile home in eastern Pennsylvania earlier this year have been ruled a murder-suicide.

State police in Berks County said 57-year-old Scott Taulker and 74-year-old Maureen Taulker were found dead after early morning blaze June 6 in Centre Township near Centerport.

The Reading Eagle reports that after months of investigation involving multiple interviews and careful examination of the scene, a state police fire marshal concluded that the man used a lighter to set the fire.

The woman was asleep and unable to escape, and her death was ruled a suicide. Three dogs and at least two cats were also found dead after the fire.

