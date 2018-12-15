2 NJ women killed in PA dump truck crash identified

FRAZER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of two New Jersey women killed when a dump truck rolled onto a sport utility vehicle on a southeastern Pennsylvania highway.

Emergency officials in Chester County said the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Route 202 at the Route 30 off-ramp.

Police said 50-year-old Regena McCray-Palmer and 59-year-old Connie Motley-Wright, both of Newark, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were critically injured and a third had injuries described as moderate. The dump truck driver was uninjured.

State police are investigating the crash and ask witnesses to call investigators at the Embreeville station.