Pennsylvania gives away anti-overdose drug naloxone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is giving away the anti-overdose medication naloxone at 80 locations around the state.

Any state resident can get naloxone at a number of locations - most of them state, county and municipal health offices - from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

It's part of the Wolf administration's "Stop Overdoses in Pa.: Get Help Now" week.

The drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance.

It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids' effect on the brain and respiratory system.

The Wolf administration says over the past four years more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical services responders using naloxone.