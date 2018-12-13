Man who killed teen in road rage shooting to be sentenced

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a recent high school graduate during a road rage incident is to be sentenced.

David Desper faces a maximum of 45 years in prison when he's sentenced Thursday, but his defense attorney and prosecutors differ significantly on how much time they feel he should serve.

The Daily Local reports Desper's attorney has argued in court filings for a sentence of less than 10 years. Meanwhile, prosecutors say he should serve more.

Desper, of Trainer, Delaware County, pleaded guilty to shooting 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head in West Goshen Township last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger.

Thursday's sentencing is expected to last several hours. Desper has indicated he will address the court.