Parole but still prison for man who strangled wives in tubs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man sentenced to life in prison for strangling his first wife in a bathtub has been granted parole in North Carolina but will serve a life sentence in Pennsylvania for killing his second wife in similar circumstances.

Officials said Thursday that Timothy Boczkowski has been granted parole in the 1990 death of Elaine Boczkowski at their Greensboro home. He was charged in that case only after the death of his second wife, Maryann, who was strangled in a hot tub in her Pittsburgh home in 1994.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Boczkowski's 1999 death sentence because prosecutors had violated a judge's order and allowed him to be extradited to North Carolina.

Prosecutors then used his 1996 North Carolina conviction to qualify him for the death penalty in Pennsylvania.