Wreath placement on tunnel into New York irking some

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - The placement of wreaths at the entrance of the Holland Tunnel into New York is causing some holiday angst.

Some motorists have complained that the wreaths - two circular ones and another in the shape of a Christmas tree - can trigger reactions among people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The circular wreaths cover the tunnel signs "O'' and "U'' and the tree-shaped wreath covers the "N'' in "Holland."

A www.change.org petition to switch the configuration has received nearly 1,300 supporters. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the tunnel, announced Wednesday it is conducting its own public poll.

More than one million vehicles use the tunnel each month, according to Port Authority statistics.