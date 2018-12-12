Dentist acquitted of rape allegations named in lawsuit

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A central Pennsylvania dentist acquitted earlier this year of charges that he raped a patient while she was sedated is now named in a lawsuit filed by the woman who accused him.

A Centre County jury in July acquitted Wade Newman, former owner of Bellefonte Family Dentistry, of all charges in the case. The lawsuit filed Friday names him along with the practice and its current owner.

The woman said Newman picked her up at home and drove her to a root canal procedure, but she alleged that he drove her home afterward and assaulted her there when she was not fully recovered from the sedation.

A defense attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.