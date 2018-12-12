Convicted former Paterson mayor is released from prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The former mayor of New Jersey's third-largest city has been released from prison.

The Record reports Jose "Joey" Torres was released Wednesday morning after serving a little more than a year after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit official misconduct.

Torres and three public works officials were charged with scheming to have city employees work overtime at a warehouse leased by the mayor's family. The co-defendants pleaded guilty and would have testified against him.

Video recordings of the employees shot by a private investigator hired by a developer were instrumental in Torres' conviction.

Torres, a Democrat, was a five-term city councilman who was elected mayor in 2002 over an incumbent who went to prison for a kickback scheme. Torres lost the mayor's race in 2010 but was re-elected in 2014.

