Police: Road-rage fatality suspect is gang parolee

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man arrested in the suspected road rage killing of an off-duty New York City firefighter was a paroled gang member with a history of violence.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Wednesday that 29-year-old Joseph Desmond is a Latin Kings member who served time in prison for a hate-crime assault.

Desmond was arrested Monday at a Perth Amboy, New Jersey motel. He's being held on a parole violation while prosecutors work to extradite him in connection with Faizal Coto's death early Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Desmond has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police say Desmond hit Coto in the head and left him to die after their cars collided on Brooklyn's Belt Parkway. Authorities tracked Desmond down after publicizing a photo of his damaged Infiniti.